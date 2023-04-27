SEVENTH CRYSTAL Release New Single "Shut Up"; Lyric Video Streaming

Seventh Crystal have released a lyric video for their new single "Shut Up". Check it out below, and stream/download the song here.

"Shut Up" comes from the sessions for the latest Seventh Crystal studio album, Wonderland. That album picked up where their debut, Delirium, left off, but takes everything up a level (or two, really). This is melodic rock for the 21st century and sees the band unabashedly pushing the genre forward and giving it some much needed expansion.

Wonderland album details below.

Wonderland tracklisting:

"Wonderland"

"Higher Ground"

"Hollow"

"Million Times"

"My Own Way"

"Imperfection"

"In The Mirror"

"Next Generation"

"Someday"

"Rodeo"

"In The Mirror" video:

"Million Times" video:

"Wonderland" video:

"Higher Ground" video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Gustav Linde - Guitar

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion

(Photo - Lars TC Anderson)