SEVENTH CRYSTAL Release Video For "Broken Mirror" (Acoustic Version)

Sweden's Seventh Crystal recently released their debut album, Delirium, via Frontiers Music Srl. In the video below, the band performs an acoustic version of the song "Broken Mirror":

Tracklisting:

"Say What You Need To Say"

"When We Were Young"

"Broken Mirror"

"Delirium"

"When I'm Gone"

"Should've Known Better"

"So Beautiful"

"Time To Let It Go"

"Déjà Vu"

"Bright And Clear"

"Hope It Will Be Alright"

"Broken Mirror" video:

"Déjà Vu" video:

"When We Were Young":

"Say What You Need To Say" video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion

Additional Musicians:

Hampus Linderholm - Cello

Emelie Alm - Backing Vocals