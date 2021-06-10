SEVENTH CRYSTAL Release Video For "Broken Mirror" (Acoustic Version)
Sweden's Seventh Crystal recently released their debut album, Delirium, via Frontiers Music Srl. In the video below, the band performs an acoustic version of the song "Broken Mirror":
Tracklisting:
"Say What You Need To Say"
"When We Were Young"
"Broken Mirror"
"Delirium"
"When I'm Gone"
"Should've Known Better"
"So Beautiful"
"Time To Let It Go"
"Déjà Vu"
"Bright And Clear"
"Hope It Will Be Alright"
"Broken Mirror" video:
"Déjà Vu" video:
"When We Were Young":
"Say What You Need To Say" video:
Lineup:
Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals
Johan Älvsång - Keyboard/Backing Vocals
Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals
Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals
Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion
Additional Musicians:
Hampus Linderholm - Cello
Emelie Alm - Backing Vocals