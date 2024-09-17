SEVENTH CRYSTAL To Release Entity Album In November; "Path Of The Absurd" Music Video Streaming

Swedish hard rockers, Seventh Crystal, are thrilled to announce the release of their third studio album, Entity, set for release on November 8 via Frontiers Music Srl.

To mark the occasion, the band shares the first single and accompanying video, “Path Of The Absurd”. Watch the video below, and pre-order Entity here.

Describing the new single, the band had to say the following: “Have you ever been to a concert, or maybe visited a beautiful natural monument and thought, “Am I the only one experiencing this right here and now?” Everyone's looking at the world through a camera- or a smartphone screen, trying to get online affirmation, likes and reactions. No one is really living in the moment. 'Path Of The Absurd' is about getting caught in that web, pun intended. Addictive, quick impulses that trigger the reward system and then you're stuck. You become an asset to the system, and not the other way around...”

Seventh Crystal also explain the concept of the album: “We live in an age of social media, AI, filter bubbles and sensational headlines by unknown writers. Disinformation controls the masses and creates multiple truths where the reality remains unknown. The development of technology is largely about solving problems and fulfilling human needs. But can it also lead to the opposite and become its own master with humans as its subjects? A kind of being, an "Entity". “Entity” is a depiction of past and present in which this particular development is at the centre. “For good or bad?”, “Under or out of control?” - the listener is the one who gets to decide."

Seventh Crystal, who stormed on the melodic rock scene in 2021 since their debut album Delirium, with this third full-length work, Entity, take everything up a major level (or two, really).

The album sees the band exploring and expanding different genres, bringing their melodic rock formula, to progressive rock fields, sometimes little heavier and back to their unique rock style.

Seventh Crystal is a melodic hard rock band from Gothenburg formed by Kristian Fyhr in 2019. What started as a solo project by Kristian, quickly grew into a larger endeavour when Johan Älvsång and Olof Gadd joined the project. Shortly after, Anton Roos and Emil Dornerus also joined the band, completing the initial lineup.

In 2020, the band signed a deal with Frontiers Records and released their debut album Delirium in 2021, making waves all around the world. Due to the guitar-heavy parts on the album, the band realized that they needed one more guitarist to be able to perform the songs live. Gustav Linde, an old friend of Anton Roos, took on the job, and the band began to work on their slightly more guitar-oriented follow-up album, Wonderland.

Wonderland was released in 2023, alongside the Infinity EP, establishing the band as an act to be reckoned with. During the fall, Johan Älvsång decided to step aside, and the band continued as a five-piece into the recordings of a third album.

Drawing inspiration from a variety of genres, from soft rock to hard-hitting heavy metal, Seventh Crystal showcase a diverse range of musical expression. The band aims to be authentic and serve as an inspiration, outlet, and escape for their audience. Their sound is characterised by bombastic productions, catchy hooks, and dramatic and emotional melodies.

Entity tracklisting:

"Oathbreaker"

"Thirteen To One"

"404"

"Path Of The Absurd"

"Architects Of Light"

"Interlude"

"Blinded By The Light"

"Siren Song"

"Versus"

"Mayflower"

"Push Comes To Shove"

"A Place Called Home"

"Song Of The Brave"

"Path Of The Absurd" video:

Lineup:

Kristian Fyhr - Lead Vocals

Anton Roos - Drums/Percussion

Olof Gadd - Bass/Backing Vocals

Gustav Linde - Guitar/Backing Vocals

Emil Dornerus - Guitar/Backing Vocals

(Photo - Lars TC Anderson)