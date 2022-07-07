SEVENTH STORM Feat. Former MOONSPELL Drummer MIKE GASPAR Release "Haunted Sea" Music Video

After being the timekeeper of Portugal’s most important metal band, Moonspell, for nearly thirty years, Mike Gaspar has finally settled on a new outlet with which to celebrate his love for heavy metal, his cultural heritage, and his passion for untamed, feral music with roots reaching deep into the fabric of our world. Now, barely a year after announcing their inception, Seventh Storm will unleash their debut album, Maledictus, on August 12, via Atomic Fire Records.

The band have released a video for the song, "Haunted Sea", which can be found below.

Recorded at Dynamix Studios in Lisbon in May and October 2021, with mixing duties handled by icon Tue Madsen, Seventh Storm completed their debut within a year after Gaspar’s departure from Moonspell – a demonstration of sheer willpower. He remembers, "On the 25th of April, 2021 I announced my new band – the day the Portuguese dictatorship ended back in 1974. We felt it would be a strong message to announce the band on that date."

For Gaspar and his band of buccaneers alike, Maledictus is a new beginning. "It’s our grand stand," he says. "This is us showing that not all is lost. That our past was not in vain. We are here to stay!"

Maledictus is now available for pre-order and available as digipak, clear and blue-white-marbled vinyl, stream/download and exclusive merch bundles.

Digipak tracklisting:

"Pirate's Curse"

"Saudade" (English Version)

"Sarpanit"

"Gods Of Babylon"

"The Reckoning"

"Inferno Rising"

"Seventh"

"My Redemption"

"Haunted Sea"

"Saudade" (Acoustic English Version)

"Saudade" (Acoustic Portuguese Version)

"Saudade" (Portuguese Version)

"Haunted Sea" video:

"Saudade" (English Version) video:

"Saudade" (Portuguese Version) video:

Seventh Storm:

Mike Gaspar - drums

Rez - vocals

Ben Stockwell - lead guitar

Josh Riot - guitar

Butch Cid - bass guitar

(Photo - Diego Branco)