SEVERE TORTURE Spring To Life On Deadly New Single "Torn From The Jaws Of Death"

Severe Torture are the Dutch masters of brutal death metal. The 20-year veterans are preparing to release a torrent of morbidity on Torn From The Jaws Of Death, their sixth album, due June 7th via Season Of Mist.

The title track, a raw and unflinching disembowelment that tears through the mundane fabric of life, is available to devour now.

On Torn From The Jaws Of Death, Severe Torture stay committed to unapologetic brutality. Crawling out of the unholy pit that is Torture Compound Studios, the band's new single is a voracious beast, armed to the teeth with throaty growls and bloody, punishing riffs. But while a cold-embrace for the faint of heart, it's also full of vitality. The lyrics, steeped in the long shadow of suffering under a fractured psyche, speak to an eerie sense of desolation, threading the fine line between life and death.

From the aggressive whirlwind of riffs in "The Death Of Everything", to the haunting black metal nuances of the title track "Torn From The Jaws Of Death", the album is a death metal cogitation on murder, torture, and the madness of organized religions. Crafted with an unwavering commitment to the genre, Torn From The Jaws Of Death is a grim reflection of the world, drenched in the band’s signature brutal death metal sound.

Tracklisting:

"The Death Of Everything"

"Marked By Blood And Darkness"

"Hogtied In Rope"

"Torn From The Jaws Of Death"

"Christ Immersion"

"Putrid Remains"

"The Pinnacle Of Suffering"

"Through Pain And Emptiness"

"Those Who Wished Me Dead"

"Tear All The Flesh Off The Earth"

Pre-save Torn From The Jaws Of Death here. Pre-orders can be placed at this location.

(Photo by Thijs van Laarhoven)