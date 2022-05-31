SEX PISTOLS - "God Save The Queen" Commemorative Coin + Bonus NFT Available Now; Video Teaser

Celebrate the re-release of the iconic 1977 single, "God Save The Queen", with the Sex Pistols very own Pistol Mint Commemorative Coin.

Nickel plated, the coin features Jamie Reid’s iconic artwork, with enamel colour infills and raised sections of stamped iron. The coin comes in a cushioned sapphire velvet presentation box with embossed silver detailing.

The commemorative coin comes twinned with a bonus digital counterpart in the form of an NFT. The NFT collection features a number of designs, randomly assigned upon minting. NFT's not available in certain territories.

These NFTs are minted on the Palm network, a scalable and sustainable ecosystem for NFTs. Palm offers a 99.9% reduction in energy consumption as compared to proof of work systems, so each NFT has near zero carbon footprint. NFT’s will be accessed and minted through a dedicated website (The Pistol Mint) at a later date.

This delightful, and collectible souvenir coin will only be available for the strictly limited period of June 2022, with product and NFT estimated to ship end of July 2022.

Secure yours, now. Find more details and pre-order options here.

