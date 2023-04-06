SEX PISTOLS Legend JOHN LYDON's Wife Passes Away Following Alzheimer’s Battle

Nora Forster, the wife of Sex Pistols legend John Lydon, aka Johnny Rotten, has passed away following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. The sad news was revealed via Lydon's Facebook page.

A message follows...

"Rest in Peace Nora Forster

It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly 5 decades - has passed away. Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer.

Please respect John's grief and allow him space.

Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official."

