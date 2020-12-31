SEX SLAVES Bassist DEL CHEETAH Covers "Simple Man" By LYNYRD SKYNYRD

New Year, New Beginnings! Sex Slaves bassist / vocalist Del Cheetah takes a moment to remind us what's important this year as he covers the Lynyrd Skynyrd classic, "Simple Man".

On a much lighter note, back in May 2020, Del Cheetah introduced the world to Monster Cock Millionaires. Check out their debut video, "I Like Girls".

"I Like Girls" appears on Monster Cock Millionaire's debut three-song EP, Quarantine Dreams. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"WDMF"

"I Like Girls"

"On The Floor"

For further details, including how to obtain your own copy of Quarantine Dreams, visit MonsterCockMillionaires.com, or take a peek on Facebook.