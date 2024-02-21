SHADOW CIRCUS Drops Dark Prog Music Video “Into The Fire”

Dark progressive hard rock band Shadow Circus has just unveiled their latest musical offering in the form of a captivating music video titled "Into The Fire." The song, an intense exploration of inner turmoil, portrays a visceral conversation between an individual and their anxiety and depression personified as an inner demon.

"Into The Fire" delves into the depths of the human psyche with haunting melodies and raw emotion, reflecting the band's signature dark and progressive sound. Animated using cutting-edge AI technology, the video captures the essence of the song's themes with its eerie and surreal imagery, complementing the intensity of the music.

Shadow Circus founder and guitarist John Fontana explains, “We had been on the fence over the use of AI for videos, initially we thought that everything made with it had a similar look that was kind of disjointed and strange. However, we found that the footage we were able to create with it was particularly appropriate for the kind of dark, twisted and disturbing subject matter that this song conveys.”

Founded in 2006 by guitarist/songwriter John Fontana and singer/lyricist David Bobick, Shadow Circus has established itself as a unique force in the realm of dark progressive rock. Drawing inspiration from horror, dark fantasy, and inner life experiences, the band weaves macabre storytelling into their music, creating a captivating and immersive auditory experience.

The band's most recent lineup includes former members of renowned acts such as Devin Townsend Project (drummer Ryan Van Poederooyen) and Pain of Salvation/Meshuggah (bassist Gustaf Hielm), adding to the band's pedigree and musical prowess.

"Into The Fire" is a testament to Shadow Circus's evolution and reinvigoration, marking a new chapter in their musical journey. With their latest album, From The Shadows, the band has emerged from a decade-long hiatus with a renewed sense of purpose, delivering a powerful and evolved sound that pushes the boundaries of their genre.

For further details, visit Shadow Circus on Facebook.