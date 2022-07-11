SHADOW GALLERY - US Prog Metal Band Launches New Podcast Series

US-based progressive metal band, Shadow Gallery, has released a new podcast entitled Shadow Gallery: The Untold Stories. Interspersed with clips of their music, anecdotes, history, and the genuinely comical personalities of the band members and hosts, the podcast series will share stories from the last 30 years, including some guest interviews with those who have contributed to their albums, crew members and others who have been influential in the success of the band from the first album until today.

“As we age, memories tend to fade and become clouded. In looking back at what it has meant for us to be together as long as we have, enjoying so many good times in the midst of such hard work, it has become apparent to us that if we do not relive some of those memories, they will disappear. In an effort to enjoy them a little while longer, we wanted to look at our past through the notes, photos and stories surrounding the different chapters in our band history and friendships - from the early Sorcerer days through today. Please understand we are a private group of individuals, and our memories are quite personal to us. Our podcast and pictures tell the story of a group of boys that dreamt big and simply didn’t know any better. We were silly and unabashedly confident. It is with trepidation that we share all of this, so please know that this is not in search of some self-gratification, but a simple invitation to anyone curious to join us, as we attempt to keep these memories alive,” says founding member and bassist Carl Cadden-James.

The first episode, entitled “Progressive Metal Welcomes Shadow Gallery”, has original founding members Brendt Allman and Carl Cadden-James share anecdotes about how the band was formed and created their debut self-titled album that was signed to Magna Carta Records in 1991. It can be listened to on major podcast apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple, and Google Podcasts. The RSS feed is feeds.buzzsprout.com.

The podcast is co-hosted by Gary Wehrkamp, current Shadow Gallery guitarist/keyboardist and also an International recording artist that has guested on Ayreon, Explorer’s Club, Expedition Delta, Roswell Six, Rausch, Flaming Row, Divided Multitude and many other albums. Most recently in 2019, he released an original full-length album with Mark Zonder (Warlord, ex-Fates Warning) called If It’s Real.

The other co-host is Jill Hughes, a Shadow Gallery crew member, music journalist, and author of Not Just T*ts In A Corset: Celebrating Women In Metal book.