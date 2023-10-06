SHAKRA Release New Single “What You See (And What You Don’t)”

After their latest, chart-topping album, Invincible (available here), that entered a phenomenal #1 in the Swiss album charts, Shakra return with a thundering encore. The Swiss hard rockers are hitting the gas pedal with their new single, "What You See (And What You Don't)", blasting through with an attitude reminiscent of Mötley Crüe's glory days.

"We all know that phrase, ‘What you see is what you get.’ However, that's only half the truth because what you get also comes with what you don't see." The band comments. In a world where appearances often deceive, Shakra's new single offers a piercing look into the duality of reality.

Lyrics like "Every 'good' has its 'bad,' Even a joke can make you sad," serve as a haunting reminder that everything comes at a cost. With the powerful voice of frontman Mark Fox and the band's crisp riffs, the song will take you on a soul-searching journey to question what is genuine and what is illusory. "What you see and what you don’t is what you get," sings Fox, reminding us that life often comes with unwelcome surprises, and it's up to us to navigate through its complexities. So take a closer look, and then another, because all that glitters isn't always gold.

"You are invincible — You can achieve anything, not if you believe in it, but if you know it...and that makes you invincible!" That's the core message of the band's latest album offering, Invincible, that was lauded by both rock fans and critics alike. Released in June 2023 via AFM Records, Shakra have proved why they are not only invincible but belong to one of the most enthralling, powerful acts the hard and heavy rock scene has to offer.