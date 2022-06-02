SHAMAN'S HARVEST Release "Under Your Skin" Music Video
June 2, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Shaman’s Harvest and Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group have released an official music video for the song “Under Your Skin”
Guitarist Josh Hamler shares, “’Under Your Skin’ opens the Rebelator album with a dynamic guitar driven intro that quickly turns into a drum and bass groove that just draws you in. The hook in the chorus and the guitar solo in the bridge brings it all home. This song has all that’s Rock ‘n Roll.”
Guitarist Derrick Shipp adds, “The song is one of the more aggressive tracks musically in my opinion. The opening riff is a unique blend of major and minor keys and the bass taking over on the verses is great. It created a lot of space for vocals to shine.”
This week, the band will begin a tour with Crobot and Any Given Sin. Confirmed appearances for the bill featuring the three Mascot Records recording artists follows below.
Tour dates:
June
3 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally’s
4 - Rochester, NY - Montage Music Hall
6 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East
7 - Columbus, OH - Skully’s
9 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Rockstar Lounge
10 - Flint, MI - The Machine Shop
11 - Battle Creek, MI - Music Factory
14 - Kansasville, WI - 1175
15 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
17 - Moline, IL - The Rust Belt Theater
18 - Madison, WI - The Majestic
21 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
July
16 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest
(Photo - Adrienne Beacco)