SHARK ISLAND To Release Memento Mori - Live On The Strip Album In May; "Paris Calling" Single And Video Out Now

Richard Black was once known as the “King of the Sunset Strip” and Shark Island was once the house band at the world famous Gazzaris. Signed to Epic Records in 1989 the band released their debut album, Law Of The Order, and also saw the tracks "Dangerous" and "Father Time" featured in the movie Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, as well as the song "My City" from the movie Point Break.

Lead Singer Richard Black would go on to be part of the short-lived supergroup Contraband, which also featured Michael Schenker (Scorpions, UFO), and members of L.A. Guns, Ratt and Vixen. They released one album in 1991 before disbanding.

Shark Island was resurrected in 2005 and recorded and released the album Gathering Of The Faithful in 2006. In 2018 the band started work on Bloodline, which was recorded in Croatia and Los Angeles and officially released by Deko Entertainment as Bloodline 2.020 in 2020. It was produced by Alex Kane (Life Sex Death, Enuff Z’Nuff) and mixed by the legendary Sylvia Massy (Aerosmith, Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers).

Now Shark Island reclaims their spot on the Sunset Strip with Memento Mori - Live On The Strip. Hosted by Sirius XM’s Eddie Trunk and recorded at the world-famous Whisky A-Go-Go on April 22, 2022. Richard and the guys give you more than an hours’ worth of classics like “Paris Calling”, “Read My Lips”, and their cover of the Fleetwood Mac song, “The Chain”.

Watch a video for “Paris Calling” below, and stream the song here.

Memento Mori - Live On The Strip will be available on CD and limited-edition bundles while supplies last. Order here.

Bundle includes:

1x Memento Mori - Live On The Strip CD

1x T-Shirt

1x 10x10 Autographed Flat

1x Bracelet

1x Sticker

Tracklisting:

Eddie’s Intro

"If You Want Me To Stay"

"Make A Move"

"Passion To Ashes"

"You Got That Right"

"Paris Calling"

"All My Friends"

"Fire In The House"

"Stranger"

"Thank You Kindly"

"Why Should I Believe"

"You Shoulda Heard It Two Days Ago Somebody's Fallin"

"Everyone Hangin’?"

"Rocks On The Rocks"

"Y’all A Noisy Bunch"

"My City"

"Not Bad At All"

"Read My Lips"

"I'm Serious"

"The Chain"

"Paris Calling" video: