SHARON OSBOURNE Confirms OZZY's Appearance At 2023 Power Trip Festival; "He Never Stopped, He's Back"; Video

March 30, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal ozzy osbourne

Rumours have been swirling all week, suggesting that Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden, Metallica, and Guns N' Roses are set to perform at  the upcoming Power Trip festival, scheduled for October 6-8 in Indio, California. Compete details are expected to be announced today.

Appearing on "Piers Morgan Uncensored", Sharon Osbourne confirmed that Ozzy will indeed perform at the festival.  

Says Sharon: "He's good. He's doing so much better. I think I told you about it the other night, but now it's been announced - we can talk about it. He's doing a show October 6 in America. It's at the Coachella site. It's gonna be a great show: Guns N' Roses, Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy…"

Piers then says, "the rocker is still rocking," and Sharon replies, "He never stopped. He's back."


