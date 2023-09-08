SHARON OSBOURNE Discusses Her Relationship With OZZY - "We're Two Oddballs... I Think We're Cut From The Same Mold"; Video

"The Osbournes" are back! In the video below from E! News, Sharon & Kelly Osbourne tease their return to podcasting, and react to the Ozempic craze, with Sharon sharing she lost 30 lbs. on the drug. Plus, Kelly gives an update on her baby boy, and Sharon talks about her relationship with husband Ozzy. "The Osbournes Podcast" debuts September 12.

Says Sharon: "The thing is, we're two oddballs. We're both oddballs. I might look quite, oh, the way I dress, quite normal, but normal is not a word I use often. So, we're two oddballs, and we were two wild young people that found each other. And I think we're cut from the same mold. It's not been easy. No relationship is easy, and you have to work at it, and you get your ugly times, your bad times, and your horrific times. But if you love each other enough, you'll work through. And to realize that you have to accept people for what they are. They'll never be what you want them to be. You have to accept them, their good and their bad parts. If you love them enough, you'll accept it and realize that you can't change it."

The Osbournes ran from March 5, 2002 to March 21, 2005 and followed the day-to-day lives of Ozzy, his wife and manager Sharon Osbourne, and their two children Jack and Kelly. The show featured 4 seasons and 52 episodes.

The Osbournes have decided to use a moment when Ozzy isn’t touring and Sharon is taking a break from TV to revive their podcast, reports Kory Grow of Rolliing Stone. While the first season, which came out in 2018, featured reminiscenes of their fabled TV series and chats with guests from their inner circle, the long-awaited second season, which launches September 12th, will be more freewheeling. “It’s not like a TV show,” says Kelly. “We can say, do whatever we want.”

The new format, which will run 20 episodes and be available in video and audio formats, includes wide-ranging chats with the whole family as Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack pontificate on everything from romance to true crime. They record their episodes together at Ozzy and Sharon’s home. A preview, which can be viewed below, shows the family discussing plastic surgery. “Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” Jack says. Sharon rejoins, “That’s right. Everybody needs it.” Kelly agrees with her, while Ozzy firmly does not — and you can tell the debate will take off from there.

“Nothing is off limits,” admits Sharon. “I wish there were things that were off limits,” Kelly adds.

“It’s just so natural for us just to talk all the time,” Sharon says. “So why not do a podcast? I made a living out of talking and getting myself into trouble, so I might as well continue. It’s nice to do something where it’s your own, and you can say what you feel — and who’s going to tell you off? Am I going to tell myself off? If you don’t like it, turn it off.”

