SHARON OSBOURNE - Official Video Trailer Released For "To Hell & Back" Documentary Series

An official video trailer has been released for Sharon Osbourne's new FOX Nation series, Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. Watch below.

They tried to cancel her... and they failed. In this FOX Nation original series, Sharon Osbourne documents her experience at CBS, including the events that led to her departure from The Talk - and the national fallout after she left. For the first time, we will learn about the events that led to her departure and how she found herself in the crosshairs of the cancel culture movement.

The four-part series takes an intimate look into Sharon's personal life, career, and the hardships she's both faced and overcome. From being a music manager to creating an Emmy-winning reality TV show to being a judge on some of the biggest network TV talent shows, Sharon has faced both enormous success–and backlash. Although she's endured many personal and professional hardships over her career, Sharon reveals what's allowed her to survive them all and made her the strong, successful business titan she is today.

Watch Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back on Fox Nation here. Episode 1 is available now.