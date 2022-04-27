SHARON OSBOURNE Provides Update On OZZY’s Health – “He’s Got One More Operation…”

Appearing on Piers Morgan’s new TalkTV show Uncensored, Sharon Osbourne provided an update on her husband Ozzy’s health condition.

Sharon said, “He’s doing okay. He sends you his love. He’s got one more operation left to do and then he’s dying to come back home.”

In a new interview with The Times, conducted at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager, Sharon Osbourne, discusses her new UK primetime talk show, her time at CBS, her relationship with Ozzy, and in the following excerpt, plastic surgery.

“I had a full facelift done in October and I looked like one of those f***ing mummies that they wrap [with bandages],” Sharon says, chuckling. “It hurt like hell. You have no idea.”

The operation lasted five and a half hours and the initial result was worrying. “I’m telling you, it was horrendous. [To the surgeon] I’m, like, ‘You’ve got to be f***ing joking.’ One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f***ing Cyclops. I’m, like, ‘All I need is a hunchback.’”

Ozzy, who has had work done himself, was similarly horrified. “He said, ‘I don’t care how much it costs, we’ll get it redone.’” Her face is “settling now” and she’s pleased with it.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon talks about her and Ozzy's 40th wedding anniversary this summer; and if they will have a big party? “It depends on how Ozzy is. Probably not.”

Now 73, he’s struggling with Parkinson’s disease and the after-effects of surgery following a fall in his bathroom in 2019. He’s still making music, but Osbourne cares for him “a lot”. “It’s very difficult, because the combination of the Parkinson’s and his accident, you go, well, which one is this? Why’s this happening? Why’s that happening?” she says, choking up.

Read more at The Times.

Ozzy Osbourne took to social media earlier this month to share the news that he has completed work on his new studio album, the follow-up to 2020’s Ordinary Man.

"I'm so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” he wrote on Facebook. “I’ll be sharing all the information about the album and its' upcoming release with you in the next several weeks."

Continuing his long association with Ozzy Osbourne, Zakk Wylde features on the singer's forthcoming album, alongside three legends in Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Tony Iommi.

Asked if he was blown away when he found out he would be co-starring alongside Clapton, Beck and Iommi, Zakk tells Guitar World: "Yeah! I was shocked when I heard it was happening and even more when I heard what they played. They’d already recorded their parts so I ended up re-recording rhythm tracks underneath what they’d done at my home studio. It came out awesome."

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that he also plays on Osbourne's forthcoming album, reprising his role from 2020's Ordinary Man record. He also names some of the other musicians due to appear on the album. Check out the interview below.

Smith: "We've got Robert Trujillo (Metallica) playing on some songs, who's been in Ozzy's band. Duff's (McKagan / Guns N' Roses) on a couple again. Tony Iommi and Ozzy have never collaborated outside of Black Sabbath; Tony sent us a bunch of riffs and we took what we thought was the best of 'em, which was fucking great. So Andy (Watt / guitars, producer) on the bass doing fucking great. It's fucking got everything. It's got all the stuff that you would want. Ozzy loves it.

Then Eric Clapton plays a fucking wah-wah Cream-type solo. Then Jeff Beck is on two songs. Mike McCready's (Pearl Jam) on a track. Josh Homme, my neighbor from Queens Of The Stone Age, solos on a track, and then Zakk Wylde is on the record as well, all over it. So it's like if you're a guitar player... pretty fucking good."