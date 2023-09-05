SHARON OSBOURNE Shares Adorable Photo Of OZZY With Nine Month Old Grandson

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, and Slipknot's Sid Wilson welcomed their son, Sidney, in late 2022. Over the weekend, Sharon posted an adorable photo of Ozzy with his arm wrapped around his nine-month-old grandson. The Black Sabbath legend has iPad on his lap, and Sharon captioned the photo, "Two Peas In A Pod".



The Osbournes have decided to revive their podcast, reports Kory Grow of Rolliing Stone. While the first season, which came out in 2018, featured reminiscenes of their fabled TV series and chats with guests from their inner circle, the long-awaited second season, which launches September 12th, will be more freewheeling. “It’s not like a TV show,” says Kelly. “We can say, do whatever we want.”

The new format, which will run 20 episodes and be available in video and audio formats, includes wide-ranging chats with the whole family as Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack pontificate on everything from romance to true crime. They record their episodes together at Ozzy and Sharon’s home. A preview, which can be viewed below, shows the family discussing plastic surgery. “Every 5,000 miles, Mom goes in for a tune-up,” Jack says. Sharon rejoins, “That’s right. Everybody needs it.” Kelly agrees with her, while Ozzy firmly does not — and you can tell the debate will take off from there.

“Nothing is off limits,” admits Sharon. “I wish there were things that were off limits,” Kelly adds.

“It’s just so natural for us just to talk all the time,” Sharon says. “So why not do a podcast? I made a living out of talking and getting myself into trouble, so I might as well continue. It’s nice to do something where it’s your own, and you can say what you feel — and who’s going to tell you off? Am I going to tell myself off? If you don’t like it, turn it off.”

