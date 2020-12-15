SHARON OSBOURNE Tests Positive For COVID-19 - "I’m Now Recuperating At A Location Away From OZZY"

After self-quarantining for a second time after possible exposure to COVID-19 in mid-November, Sharon Osbourne - Ozzy Osbourne's wife and manager - has confirmed that she has tested positive for the virus.

Sharon took to Twitter, saying: "I wanted to share I’ve tested positive for Covid 19. After a brief hospitalization, I’m now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while “The Talk” is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."