SHARON OSBOURNE Was Willing To Turn A Blind Eye When It Came To OZZY's Groupies - "I Was Always Like, 'Wear A Condom And Never Ask Names Or Addresses... You Don’t Want To Know'"

In a new interview with Daily Mail, Sharon Osbourne opens up about Russell Brand, her shocking weight loss, and her stormy marriage. An excerpt from the article follows..

(Sharon's) life changed in the late 70s when she went to America to look after Ozzy Osbourne, who was falling out with his Black Sabbath bandmates. She ended up marrying Ozzy, but how did she deal with all the groupies that must have been hanging around?

"I was so used to it because that was the world I knew," says Sharon. "That’s what comes along with being famous. It was always there."

Was she willing to turn a blind eye? "Yeah. Especially if somebody is insecure or a narcissist that wants it all [as he was]. I was always like, 'Wear a condom and never ask names or addresses. You don’t want to know.' When it gets to something more personal than that, then it’s a problem. Then I’m not going to turn a blind eye."

In another excerpt, Sharon discusses Ozzy's health...

Sickness has kept Ozzy from touring, so she’s seen more of him than ever before.

"He’s had seven operations in five years. There’s nothing more they can do. Now it’s about recuperating. He was on huge amounts of blood thinners so you have to be careful, because if you fall again you could bleed out. It’s like he’s a piece of china and you’ve got to put cotton wool around him."

It’s a far cry from his devil-may-care image. "It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help. He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt," she says softly.

For all the rows we’ve seen between them on camera over the years, there is a tenderness now. "I will always be there for my husband. I adore him. I owe him so much. He gave me the best things in my life, my kids."

