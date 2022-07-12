SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE List Hancock Park Mansion For $18 Million

After spending the last 25 years living primarily on the American side of the pond, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are relocating back to their native UK, reports Dirt's James McClain. Per the Black Sabbath rocker himself, California taxes are now just “too much,” though he still loves the Los Angeles lifestyle. “If they do the taxes better then I may come back,” the 73-year-old told the Mirror some months ago.

Unsurprisingly, the couple’s main L.A. residence is now available for sale. Located on one of Hancock Park’s poshest streets, the Mediterranean villa-style manor was built in 1929 and offers six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms (seven full baths, four powder rooms) in over 11,000 square feet of living space. All that space, style and history will cost a buyer dearly - to the tune of $18 million.

The Osbournes acquired the house in 2015 from “Saw” film producer Oren Koules, paying just under $12 million. According to reports from back then, the house was never on the market and Koules had not even been looking to sell. But the veteran MTV reality stars saw photos of the house in glossy magazines and made Koules an unsolicited offer he just couldn’t refuse.

Read more and see photos at Dirt.com.

Ozzy recently hit #1 on Billboard‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for the first time with “Patient Number 9”, featuring guitarist Jeff Beck, which debuts atop the list dated July 9.

In the June 24-30 tracking week, “Patient” earned 2.2 million radio audience impressions, 1.4 million official U.S. streams and 1,800 downloads sold, according to Luminate. As Osbourne tops Hot Hard Rock Songs, which began in June 2020, he eclipses his prior #7 best, achieved with “Ordinary Man”, featuring Elton John, also in June 2020. Beck reigns in his first appearance on the ranking.

Concurrently, “Patient” achieves debuts of #17 and #22 on Hot Rock Songs and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, respectively. The track also leaps 21-12 on Rock & Alternative Airplay following its first full week of tracking for the survey (June 27-July 3; it was released June 24).

Mark September 9 on your calendar as the release date for Patient Number 9, Ozzy’s new album and the first since his critically acclaimed, worldwide, chart-topping 2020 Ordinary Man release. Listen to “Patient Number 9” here and watch the video by Grammy winner and multiple Grammy nominee Todd McFarlane-directed below.

“Having worked with Ozzy in the past, I jumped at another opportunity to do so again…especially on the music side this time,” Todd McFarlane says. “In the harsh business called the music industry, any creative person who’s sustained a multi-decades career has shown the skill, talent and tenacity that will always garner my admiration. Ozzy has shown many of us creative folks that it’s indeed possible to make a living doing what you love for nearly an entire lifetime. Go, Ozzy!”

Produced by Andrew Watt (who handled the same duties on Ordinary Man) and set for release on Epic, the new album marks Osbourne's 13th solo studio album. It’s heavy, it’s hard-hitting, it’s historic - it’s everything you’d want from an Ozzy Osbourne record and maybe more.

“Patient Number 9” was written by Ozzy, Watt, Robert Trujillo, Chad Smith and Ali Tamposi and features a riveting solo from legendary guitarist Jeff Beck (one of the notable guest stars on the album, additional details below). The video marks the first collaboration from the project with Emmy-and Grammy-winning director/producer Todd McFarlane. It is highlighted by McFarlane’s signature illustrations interspersed with live Ozzy vignettes in the role of “Patient Number 9,” which the revolutionary creative force in the world of comics and toys also filmed. In addition, this is the first-ever video to incorporate Ozzy’s artwork: his hand-drawn demons were animated and can be seen during the Jeff Beck solo in the song.

Working with producer Watt for the second time, Ozzy welcomed a dynamic A-list supporting cast. The record boasts guitarists Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Mike McCready of Pearl Jam, and longstanding righthand man and six-string beast Zakk Wylde who plays on the majority of the tracks. For the bulk of the album, Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers held down drums, while the late Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters made an appearance. Old friend and one-time Ozzy band member Robert Trujillo of Metallica plays bass on most of the album’s tracks, with Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses and Chris Chaney of Jane’s Addiction supplying bass on a few songs. For the first time ever, Black Sabbath co-founder, guitarist, and riff-lord Tony Iommi appears on an Ozzy solo album.

An exclusive version of Patient Number 9 with a limited-edition special McFarlane-designed comic book is available for pre-order; a limited-edition comic with foil cover is also available with a special deluxe box. Both can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Patient Number 9" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Immortal" (feat. Mike McCready)

"Parasite" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"No Escape From Now" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"One of Those Days" (feat. Eric Clapton)

"A Thousand Shades" (feat. Jeff Beck)

"Mr. Darkness" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Nothing Feels Right" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Evil Shuffle" (feat. Zakk Wylde)

"Degradation Rules" (feat. Tony Iommi)

"Dead and Gone"

"God Only Knows"

"Darkside Blues"

"Patient Number 9" video: