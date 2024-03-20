SHARON & OZZY OSBOURNE Once Tried Marriage Counselling - "He Lasted Half An Hour And Threw A Water Bottle At The Wall And Walked Out," Says Mrs. O

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne once tried marriage guidance counselling - and lasted just 30 minutes, reports The Mirror.

The couple have had a rollercoaster relationship with affairs and Ozzy once trying to strangle Sharon when high on drugs. On the counselling, Sharon, 71, said: "One session. He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out.

"No matter how much bad behaviour or who’s wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him. He’s the only man other than my dad that I’ve ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him. But in my youth, being naive, I thought, ‘I can change Ozzy. He won’t drink when he’s with me. I’ll make him a nice home and nest and we’ll be happy ever after.’ But that’s not real life. I knew what he was. I knew he had addictions and I took it on. We can’t go for a wee without each other. It’s ridiculous."

She added: "He’s always been inappropriate with women. We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, ‘Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?’ And I’m like, ‘You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.’ He goes, ‘But for what?’ There’s no filter at all. He’s got Tourette’s with the truth. It just comes out."

