SHATTER MESSIAH Featuring Former NEVERMORE / ANNIHILATOR Guitarist CURRAN MURPHY Re-Release "Lost" Hail The New Cross Album From 2013

With Shatter Messiah, ex-Nevermore / ex-Annihilator guitarist Curran Murphy set out in spring 2005 to follow in the musical footsteps of his two predecessor bands and continue under his own banner. Stylistically, Shatter Messiah perfectly combines both aforementioned bands into a symbiosis that is capable of sending every lover of the genre into raptures. Unfortunately, fate did not favour the band, because although this third album of the band, Hail The New Cross, officially bears the release date of 2013, it does not appear at all in many official sources, archives and discographies.

What happened?

The album was supposed to see the light of day in spring 2013 - and somehow it did, because there is indeed a pressed edition, as well as some reviews. Unfortunately, a further distribution or a comprehensive promotion by the label (Mausoleum) did not take place. Already in July 2013, the label's domain was "suspended", from then on there was no sign of life and Hail The New Cros" disappeared in a status between "somehow released but forgotten".

MDD Records decided it is high time to drag this gem out of the shadows into the light and finally - and for many for the first time - make it accessible to a broad public with a remastered sound. A re-release that was originally planned by Murphy for 2020 finally surfaced on August 26th, 2022. It is available here.

Tracklist:

"Disconnecting"

"Future Fails"

"Memory Flames"

"How Deep The Scar"

"Loyal Betrayer"

"Gods Of Divinity"

"Mercenary Machine"

"The Addiction"