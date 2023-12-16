SHAWN "CLOWN" CRAHAN On SLIPKNOT's "Lost" Album Look Outside Your Window - "It's Definitely Coming Out In 2024; You Have My Word"

UK-based NME caught up with Slipknot percussionist / co-founder Clown to discuss the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled album, the 25th anniversary tour scheduled for next year, and the "lost" Slipknot album, Look Outside Your Window. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

NME: What has it been like to reflect on your debut album, 25 years on?

Clown: "We are completely in reflection mode and reflection can bring tears. Reflection can bring smiles. Reflection can bring energy. Now, we are in a place that we never imagined we would be 25 years on. We’re standing really strong and we’re better as people. I think all of us are really, really happy about what we’re creating to the point where we’re scared a little bit. That fear is what we live for and that’s what we’ve always done. That’s why we’re still here.

We’ve moved away from things that don’t belong and we are continuously moving away from what is in the way. There are no hard feelings. There’s no anger or hate. Nobody’s wrong. No one’s mad, it’s just that we’re very aware of us. If you’re a Slipknot fan, then you know what that means. The future is very very exciting. I’m excited, because no one really knows what we’re capable of – as usual."

NME: For a few years now you’ve been teasing fans that the lost album Look Outside Your Window is just around the corner. Earlier this year Corey Taylor hinted to us it may be released in 2024 – are we getting close?

Clown: "It’s definitely arriving next year. You have my word. The art’s been done. It’s been mixed. It’s been mastered. It is definitely coming out in 2024 and it’s such a great album. Corey is my favourite singer ever, and you’ll never hear him sing in the same way as on this album, so it’s been worth holding it back. It’s such a different, timeless project."

Slipknot recently revealed tour dates for a massive 2024 European and UK headline run. Slipknot’s thrilling, multi-sensory live shows are legendary, and with the band celebrating 25 years on this upcoming run, these shows will be especially explosive and not-to-be-missed. Check out a new video trailer below.

Says Clown of the upcoming shows: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life changing, and we're ready to make more. I'm so excited to bring our 25 year Anniversary tour to Europe and the UK. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."

The run kicks off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 5, canvases continental Europe with arena dates in Germany, France and Switzerland, and concludes at the world-famous O2 Arena in London on December 20 [full itinerary below]. This notably marks their first O2 Arena performance since 2020.

2024 tour dates:

April

27 - ​Las Vegas, NV -​​​ Sick New World

May

12 - Daytona Beach, FL​​ - Welcome To Rockville

19 - ​Columbus, OH​​​ - Sonic Temple Festival​

December (with Bleed From Within)

5 -​ Amsterdam, Netherlands - ​Ziggo Dome

6 -​ Dortmund, Germany​​ - Westfalenhalle

8 -​​ Stuttgart, Germany ​​- Schleyerhalle

9 -​ ​Leipzig, Germany​​ - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

11 - ​Zurich, Switzerland​​ - Hallenstadion

12 -​ Paris, France​​​ - Accorhotel Arena

14 - ​Leeds, UK​​​ - First Direct Arena

15​ - Glasgow, UK​​​ - OVO Hydro

17 - Manchester, UK - ​​​Co-op Live Arena

18​ - Birmingham, UK​​ - Utilita Arena

20​ - London, UK ​​​- O2 Arena