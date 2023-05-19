SHAWN "CLOWN" CRAHAN Talks SLIPKNOT's Future Touring Plans - "We Won't Tour Like We Used To; I Can See Smaller Venues, With More Dates"

Speaking with the UK's Kerrang! for their exclusive summer print issue, Slipknot percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed the band's plan for future tours are changing, and that it won't be the typical months-long grind that they're used to and known for.

Clown: "The only god we've ever known is to get on the road, play our music and tour. I always wanted that salvation in my day. Growing up in an alcoholic family, music was the gift that helped me get out. But I can promise you that we won't tour like we used to, because if we keep pushing like we used to, I don't think we'll be able to keep up.

I can see smaller venues, with more dates. Wouldn't it be great if we had seven days in New York City or London or anywhere, at a reasonably sized venue, and played every album in its entirety – with intros, outfits, production and everything from that time period? That could be cool. There are some songs we've never played live. Places we've never been. That's unacceptable!"

Go to the official Kerrang! website here.

Slipknot recently shared "Bone Church", a surprise standalone single available on all streaming platforms. The new song arrived with a Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan directed video piece titled "Yen – Director’s Cut (Bone Church)", which finds the multidisciplinary artist and founding member refreshing footage from the band’s "Yen" music video.

Says Clown about the new track, “On the road, we have a 'jam room' set up backstage at every show, where we play, practice, warm up and sometimes try out new ideas. Bone Church started life in a jam room on the .5: The Gray Chapter tour. We’ve been bringing it closer and closer to life ever since, and finally, here it is. This one is for the fans - a further vision deeper into Slipknot’s history, which is still being written. Enjoy.”

Watch the video for "Yen - Director's Cut (Bone Church)" below:

(Photo - Anthony Scanga)