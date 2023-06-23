SHERINIAN/PHILLIPS Feat. DEREK SHERINIAN, SIMON PHILLIPS, RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL To Release New Live Album In August; "Aurora Australis" Performance Video Posted

Sherinian/Phillips is the musical alliance of Derek Sherinian and Simon Phillips, whose parallel reputations in virtuosic sonic inventions combine on the backdrop of instrumental genre fusion.

Though the two had written and recorded together in the past, commitments to other projects had kept them busy in their own circles for a time. Upon their reunion for the recording of 2020’s The Phoenix, the duo has been going strong with consistent new releases ever since.

Now, they are pleased to announce the release of Sherinian/Phillips Live, which exhibits the pair uniting once again for a collaborative effort, documenting a special concert recorded at The Grape in Ventura, California on August 29th, 2022. The set is due out on August 25 via InsideOutMusic.

Joining Sherinian/Phillips are fellow creatives Ron "Bumblefoot' Thal on guitar and Ric Fierabracci on bass to round out the lineup of the evening. Several tracks from the latest studio album offering, Vortex, made their way into the set, such as the title track “Vortex”, “Seven Seas”, and “Aurora Australis” (the original recording of which featured Bumblefoot), alongside other instrumentals.

You can check out the performance of “Aurora Australis” below.

Sherinian/Phillips Live has every note - planned or jammed - captured like lightning in a bottle, taking listeners to the moment these sounds sparked from their instruments. The live performance sits naturally in a rock context, while reminiscent of jazz fusion concert structures, with room for each musician to stand out in a solo space, each carrying and trading unique melodies along the way.

Derek Sherinian: “After 20 years of making albums together, it was a great pleasure bringing this music to life with Simon for the first time.”

Sherinian/Phillips Live tracklisting:

"The Vortex"

"Empyrean Sky"

"Temple of Helios"

"Inertia"

"Alpha Burst"

"Barnacus"

"Seven Seas"

"Ascension"

"The Phoenix"

"Introduction"

"Aurora Australis"

Lineup:

Derek Sherinian (keys/synth)

Simon Phillips (drums)

Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal (guitar)

Ric Fierabracci (bass)

Sherinian’s background as a composer and keyboardist extends well beyond his familiar Dream Theater run, with a notable solo career creating a landscape for contributions from an array of acclaimed musicians, alongside performance credits with the likes of Alice Cooper, Black Country Communion, Billy Idol, Whitesnake, Kiss, Black Label Society, and Sons of Apollo (doubling on production credits), among others.

Phillips has equally rooted himself as a well-respected drummer and composer in the rock, metal, and jazz worlds, with credits ranging from Toto, Judas Priest, Jeff Beck, The Who, Whitesnake, and Joe Satriani, to a discography in jazz fusion with Protocol, movie soundtracks, and beyond.

The diverse range of this pair’s individual talents collectively emerges through each work they craft together; Sherinian and Phillips continue to evolve their joint musical endeavors in new directions.