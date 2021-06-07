SHINEDOWN Announce Additional Fall Tour Dates

Shinedown has announced new dates for their fall headlining tour including stops in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, South Bend, New Orleans, Atlanta, Chattanooga, and North Augusta. The upcoming outing will also feature headlining festival appearances at Musikfest in Bethlehem, Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Danville, Pointfest in St. Louis, 98RockFest in Tampa, and Earthday Birthday in Orlando.

Fan club pre-sale begins June 8 at 10 AM, local time. Venue and radio pre-sale begin June 9 at 10 AM, local time. General on sale begins June 11 at 10 AM, ET.

Shinedown’s forthcoming tour will mark their return to the stage for the first time since December 2019, following their Attention Attention World Tour, which saw the chart-topping band selling out arenas and receiving rave live reviews, backed by their biggest, most eye-popping production yet.

Shinedown will officially kick off their headlining 2021 tour on August 5 and then travel throughout the Midwest and East Coast into the fall wrapping on October 9. The Struts, Pop Evil, Theory, Zero 9:36, and Ayron Jones, among others, will support on select dates

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)