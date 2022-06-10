SHINEDOWN Announce UK & European Leg Of Planet Zero World Tour

Multi-platinum rock band, Shinedown, have announced the UK and European leg of their Planet Zero World Tour, set to arrive on those shores in November 2022. Tickets go on general sale here at 10 AM, local time, on Friday June 17.

Frontman Brent Smith states: “We have always been inspired by the UK and European audiences. Their passion for music is extraordinary. We are beyond excited to be returning as headliners, with our biggest show yet! We are overwhelmed by the love and support of our new album, Planet Zero and look forward to sharing our new songs, along with all of your Shinedown favorites!!! Cheers!!!”

Shinedown’s new album, Planet Zero, is out July 1 via Atlantic Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

"2184"

"No Sleep Tonight"

"Planet Zero"

"Welcome"

"Dysfunctional You"

"Dead Don’t Die"

"Standardized Experiences"

"America Burning"

"Do Not Panic"

"A Symptom Of Being Human"

"Hope"

"A More Utopian Future"

"Clueless And Dramatic"

"Sure Is Fun"

"Daylight"

"This Is A Warning"

"The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"

"Army Of The Underappreciated"

"Delete"

"What You Wanted"

"Daylight" lyric video:

“The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” lyric video:

"Planet Zero" video:

"Planet Zero" lyric video:

