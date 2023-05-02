SHINEDOWN Announce US Tour With PAPA ROACH And SPIRITBOX

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band, Shinedown, have announced a string of US dates in September and October, with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox.

Pre-sale tickets for The Revolutions Live Tour available tomorrow, Wednesday, May 3, at 12 PM, and general on-sale tickets go live on Friday, May 5, at 10 AM. Sign up for the band's newsletter and/or text line to get first access to the artist pre-sale: my.community.com/shinedown.

Tour dates:

September

3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway

12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest

16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October

3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)