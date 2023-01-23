SHINEDOWN Announces The Revolutions Live Tour; THREE DAYS GRACE And FROM ASHES TO NEW To Support

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band, Shinedown, has announced their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation) with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New.

The Revolutions Live Tour starts off in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date US run of spring shows that will see the record-breaking band bring their hit album Planet Zero to life live from coast to coast. Public on-sale begins this Friday January 27 at 10 AM, local at LiveNation.com. Various pre-sales will be available Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26. Full tour routing below. For all show/ticketing details please visit shinedown.com. The band will also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA this September.

This tour announcement follows last week’s release of the new music video for current rock single, “Dead Don’t Die”, a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times, written by guitarist Zach Myers about front man Brent Smith. The cinematic video, filmed in London, was directed by Lewis Cater. Watch below.

Tour dates:

April

3 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

8 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

12 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

17 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

19 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

21 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May

3 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September

7-10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway *^

* Festival, no Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

^ Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for "Rock Artist Of The Year" as well as for "Rock Song Of The Year" for #1 rock hit single "Planet Zero".

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)