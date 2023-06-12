SHINEDOWN - BRENT SMITH Reveals Preshow Ritual; Video

In the videos below, Brent Smith from Shinedown joins Ralph Sutton and James Mattern of The SDR Show, as they discuss the band's preshow ritual, in addition to their new single "A Symptom Of Being Human".

Earlier this year, Shinedown released a music video for their single, "A Symptom Of Being Human", taken from the band's 2022 album, Planet Zero.

Says the group: "As human beings, we are all unique and that’s what makes us original. Embrace it, don’t run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest and don’t worry, it’s all just 'A Symptom Of Being Human'."

Shinedown have announced a string of US dates in September and October, with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway

12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest

16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October

3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena