SHINEDOWN Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Planet Zero With Never Before Seen Footage
July 2, 2023, 39 minutes ago
On July 1, 2022, Shinedown released their seventh studio album, Planet Zero. It peaked at #5 on the Billboard Top 200, while hitting #1 on Billboard's Top Rock, and Top Hard Rock charts.
"What makes this record so different is that we wrote this record as we faced a tremendous amount of obstacles alongside the rest of the world," says Shinedown. "It’s a very special record that offers messages of hope, perseverance, and the power of the human connection. In celebration of the album’s one year anniversary, we share with you highlights from the making of the album."
Planet Zero is available to order here.
Tracklisting:
"2184"
"No Sleep Tonight"
"Planet Zero"
"Welcome"
"Dysfunctional You"
"Dead Don’t Die"
"Standardized Experiences"
"America Burning"
"Do Not Panic"
"A Symptom Of Being Human"
"Hope"
"A More Utopian Future"
"Clueless And Dramatic"
"Sure Is Fun"
"Daylight"
"This Is A Warning"
"The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"
"Army Of The Underappreciated"
"Delete"
"What You Wanted"
Shinedown have announced a string of US dates in September and October, with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Tickets are on sale now.
Tour dates:
September
3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway
12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest
16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
October
3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center
8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena