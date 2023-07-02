SHINEDOWN Celebrates One Year Anniversary Of Planet Zero With Never Before Seen Footage

On July 1, 2022, Shinedown released their seventh studio album, Planet Zero. It peaked at #5 on the Billboard Top 200, while hitting #1 on Billboard's Top Rock, and Top Hard Rock charts.

"What makes this record so different is that we wrote this record as we faced a tremendous amount of obstacles alongside the rest of the world," says Shinedown. "It’s a very special record that offers messages of hope, perseverance, and the power of the human connection. In celebration of the album’s one year anniversary, we share with you highlights from the making of the album."

Planet Zero is available to order here.

Tracklisting:

"2184"

"No Sleep Tonight"

"Planet Zero"

"Welcome"

"Dysfunctional You"

"Dead Don’t Die"

"Standardized Experiences"

"America Burning"

"Do Not Panic"

"A Symptom Of Being Human"

"Hope"

"A More Utopian Future"

"Clueless And Dramatic"

"Sure Is Fun"

"Daylight"

"This Is A Warning"

"The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"

"Army Of The Underappreciated"

"Delete"

"What You Wanted"

Shinedown have announced a string of US dates in September and October, with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway

12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest

16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October

3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena