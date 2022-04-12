SHINEDOWN Delay New Album Release Until July

Multi-platinum rock band, Shinedown, have announced that their new album, Planet Zero, will now be released on July 1. It was previously set for release on April 22.

Says the band: "We've made the difficult decision to move the album release date from April 22nd to July 1st due to delays in vinyl production. We want to ensure our fans have FULL access to Planet Zero via every possible medium on the day it comes out to give you all the BEST album release experience possible! We have so many incredible things to share with you in the meantime until the new album drops, so make sure to stay up to date on the latest Planet Zero news via our text line and newsletter."



Pre-save/pre-order Planet Zero here.

"2184"

"No Sleep Tonight"

"Planet Zero"

"Welcome"

"Dysfunctional You"

"Dead Don’t Die"

"Standardized Experiences"

"America Burning"

"Do Not Panic"

"A Symptom Of Being Human"

"Hope"

"A More Utopian Future"

"Clueless And Dramatic"

"Sure Is Fun"

"Daylight"

"This Is A Warning"

"The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"

"Army Of The Underappreciated"

"Delete"

"What You Wanted"

“The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” lyric video:

"Planet Zero" video:

"Planet Zero" lyric video:

Shinedown have announced a new string of US tour dates in support of Planet Zero. Support on the trek will come from Jelly Roll and Jon Harvie. Tickets on sale shinedown.com.

Dates:

September

3 - Azura Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS *

5 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO *

9 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

10 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ *

11 - Waterfront Music Pavilion - Camden, NJ *

13 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

14 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY *

16 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH *

17 - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY *

18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA *

20 - Darien Lakes Amphitheater - Darien, NY *

21 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

23 - Louder Than Life Festival 2022 - Kentucky State Fair & Exposition Center - Louisville, KY

26 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *

30 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX *

October

1 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX *

2 - Heb Center - Cedar Park, TX *

5 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *

7 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ *

8 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

9 - Monster Energy Aftershock 2022 - Discovery Park - Sacramento, CA

* with Jelly Roll and John Harvie

Shinedown will kick off The Revolution’s Live Tour beginning April 1, propelled by the undeniable power of front man Brent Smith’s voice and their biggest stage production yet. Following this April and May run with special guests The Pretty Reckless and Diamante, Shinedown will head to Daytona Beach for Welcome To Rockville 2022 where they’ll headline Saturday, May 21 alongside Guns N’ Roses and Rise Against. In June, Shinedown will head overseas for a UK and European run featuring festival appearances at Rock im Park and Rock am Ring in Germany, Download Festival in the UK, and HellFest in France along with select shows with Iron Maiden. The band will then embark on a run of Canadian dates beginning in July with support from Pop Evil and Ayron Jones.

For tickets and all show details, visit shinedown.com.

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)