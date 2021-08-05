SHINEDOWN Drummer BARRY KERCH Will Miss Initial Tour Dates After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch has taken to social media with the following message:

"In the 20 years of Shinedown, I have never missed a show — until now. I regret to say that I, unfortunately, during rehearsals, contracted COVID. And before you get all crazy on me, I got fully vaxxed in April. I followed all the rules — wore masks, washed my hands, et cetera. Unfortunately, I'm one of those ones that got it even though I was vaxxed. So, unfortunately, I'm still testing positive. I'm quarantined. My health is good, which is good news. I've had symptoms, but I'm okay, and I will be okay. But until I finish my quarantine and test's negative, I'm stuck in these four walls. I can't risk it for my band and my crew; they're all doing fine."

"That being said, woe is me — move on. The shows are still gonna happen. Our good friend Dustin Steinke — I remember him from a wonderful band called Sixx:A.M. — he's gonna be filling in for me. And he's gonna kick ass, and the band's gonna kick ass. And I'm happy that the shows can continue on. And as soon as I'm healthy and able, I'll get back out there. So that's the news, folks. Till next time."

Shinedown is playing tonight, August 5th, in Davenport, IA at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. The final date of their current US tour is October 9th in Orlando, FL at Tinker Field. The complete routing can be viewed here.