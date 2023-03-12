SHINEDOWN Frontman BRENT SMITH Talks "Dead Don't Die" Single / Video On AXS TV's Power Hour

In the AXS TV clip below, Shinedown frontman Brent Smith sits down with The Power Hour team to discuss the meaning behind the band's song, "Dead Don't Die", and the music video. Plus, Brent fills us in on visualizing their songs to create a stage presence on tour and advocating for mental health.

Shinedown have released a music video for their new single, "A Symptom Of Being Human", lifted from the band's new album, Planet Zero.

Says the band: "As human beings, we are all unique and that’s what makes us original. Embrace it, don’t run away from it. Live every moment to the fullest and don’t worry, it’s all just 'A Symptom Of Being Human'."

Shinedown has announced their upcoming The Revolutions Live Tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation) with support from fellow chart-toppers Three Days Grace and From Ashes To New.

The Revolutions Live Tour starts off in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date US run of spring shows that will see the record-breaking band bring their hit album Planet Zero to life live from coast to coast. Full tour routing below. For all show/ticketing details please visit shinedown.com. The band will also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA this September.

Tour dates:

April

3 - Saginaw, MI - The Dow Event Center

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

7 - Bridgeport, CT - Total Mortgage Arena

8 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena

12 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

14 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

15 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

17 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

19 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

21 - Memphis, TN - FedExForum

22 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center

24 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

27 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

30 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

May

3 - Bozeman, MT - Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

6 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - Everett, WA - Angel of the Winds Arena

9 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

September

7-10 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway *^

* Festival, no Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New

^ Not a Live Nation & FPC Live Produced Date

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)