SHINEDOWN Launch ‘Planet Zero Observer’ Interactive App, Putting New Album In Orbit Ahead Of Release

Ahead of the release of their new studio album Planet Zero on July 1, multi-platinum band Shinedown is putting Planet Zero in orbit, unveiling their interactive app, the Planet Zero Observer.

By allowing access to location and gyroscope on your mobile device, fans can discover Planet Zero in orbit, plus other secrets in the sky. By using the Observer, fans can unlock exclusive content, messages from Shinedown and Cyren, share content, and much more. The Planet Zero Observer was designed by Lee Martin, an in-demand creative who develops cutting-edge digital experiences and content, pushing the boundaries of how we interact and engage with music. Press here to download the Planet Zero Observer.



Shinedown recently announced that they will be celebrating the release of their new studio album, Planet Zero, with a free Veeps global livestream of their album release day event on July 1. Taking place at Daddy Kool Records in St. Petersburg, FL, beginning at 3 PM, EST, Shinedown will perform a ticketed free outdoor show followed by a celebration and signing in-store with fans.

Visit the event page here to get access to the free ticket to this special release day livestream experience, which will be shared with fans worldwide by Veeps, a premium concert streaming platform launched by Joel and Benji Madden and part of Live Nation Entertainment.

Fans who would like to attend the performance in-person at Daddy Kool Records can claim a free ticket here. The first 500 people to pre-order Planet Zero on Exclusive Clear LP/CD and select in-store pick-up as the shipping option here will be guaranteed entry to the in-store signing (which is separate from the performance ticket). The albums will be distributed in store at the signing following the show.

Shinedown recently announced the UK and European leg of their Planet Zero World Tour, set to arrive on those shores in November 2022. Tickets go on general sale here at 10 AM, local time, on Friday June 17.

Frontman Brent Smith states: “We have always been inspired by the UK and European audiences. Their passion for music is extraordinary. We are beyond excited to be returning as headliners, with our biggest show yet! We are overwhelmed by the love and support of our new album, Planet Zero and look forward to sharing our new songs, along with all of your Shinedown favorites!!! Cheers!!!”

Shinedown’s new album, Planet Zero, is out July 1 via Atlantic Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

"2184"

"No Sleep Tonight"

"Planet Zero"

"Welcome"

"Dysfunctional You"

"Dead Don’t Die"

"Standardized Experiences"

"America Burning"

"Do Not Panic"

"A Symptom Of Being Human"

"Hope"

"A More Utopian Future"

"Clueless And Dramatic"

"Sure Is Fun"

"Daylight"

"This Is A Warning"

"The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"

"Army Of The Underappreciated"

"Delete"

"What You Wanted"

"Daylight" lyric video:

“The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo” lyric video:

"Planet Zero" video:

"Planet Zero" lyric video:

