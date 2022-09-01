SHINEDOWN Perform For SiriusXM's Small Stage Series In Asheville, North Carolina; Video

Shinedown played a special invitation-only concert in Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel as a part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express on Thursday, August 25. Video can be viewed below, courtesy of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express and SiriusXM’s Shinedown Radio.

Shinedown’s intimate performance featured songs from the band's new album Planet Zero and premiered on the band’s exclusive limited-run SiriusXM music channel Shinedown Radio on Friday, August 26. Shinedown Radio will run through Friday, September 23 on the SXM App.

Shinedown Radio delves into the band’s 20-year music career, providing insight behind their greatest hits as well as their new album. The channel also spotlights other artists that the band has toured with including Halestorm, Highly Suspect and Jelly Roll, as well as artists who influenced Shinedown including Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, Prince and more.