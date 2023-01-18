SHINEDOWN Release Music Video For New Single "Dead Don't Die"

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band, Shinedown, are kicking off 2023 with the release of their new music video for their next single, “Dead Don’t Die”, from their hit album, Planet Zero. The defiant track, featuring pummelling drums and searing off-the-rails guitar solos, is a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times. The cinematic video, filmed in London, was directed by Lewis Cater. Watch below.

“‘Dead Don’t Die’ is the first song I think any of us had ever brought in completed that really didn’t go through some sort of major change. (Truly one of the greatest feelings I’ve had in this band.) I’m never a fan of talking about what songs mean because I feel like you put them in a box...but the song is about Brent, and the people like him...the strong-willed, refuse to give up, bend but never break human spirit. I’ve seen this man be at the bottom before, and pick himself up, and never stop trying to be better. I hope everyone feels something when they listen to it. I hope it makes you feel like you can run through a brick wall,” says guitarist Zach Myers.

Shinedown recently received an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for Rock Artist of the Year as well as for Rock Song of the Year for #1 rock hit single "Planet Zero." The band also announced that they will play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, VA this September. Stay tuned for more touring news coming soon.

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)