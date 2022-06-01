SHINEDOWN Release Soaring Anthem “Daylight” About Our Human Connections; Lyric Video

Multi-platinum band, Shinedown, have released their soaring and poignant anthem, "Daylight". Offering an assurance that you are never alone, the single’s meaningful portrait of a vital human connection reflects the importance of our relationships and the people in our lives whose support and empathy help get us through to the next day.

“This is about the human condition. We’ve got to live, and we’ve got to live with one another. And that should be something that is celebrated and not tolerated. That's what ‘Daylight’ really represents. It's our humanity. It’s an understanding that we're all on this planet together, and we've got to figure out ways to take care of one another. A lot of times, it may just be asking someone 'are you okay?’ because you could potentially save someone's life just by asking. We can’t lose our empathy and courage towards each other, or our willingness to pick someone up if you see them on their knees, because there's gonna be a moment in time when you need someone to pick you up,” says Brent.

“Daylight” is the latest addition to a catalog that has earned Shinedown recognition for their timely and relevant messages behind their chart-topping hits that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but the greater public and our culture at large. With more than 6.5 billion global streams, the record for the most mainstream rock #1 hits ever, platinum or gold certification for all their albums, and major media praise, Shinedown has cemented their status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music.

Planet Zero, which already spawned the band’s record-breaking 18th #1 hit with "Planet Zero", is available for pre-order here.

"2184"

"No Sleep Tonight"

"Planet Zero"

"Welcome"

"Dysfunctional You"

"Dead Don’t Die"

"Standardized Experiences"

"America Burning"

"Do Not Panic"

"A Symptom Of Being Human"

"Hope"

"A More Utopian Future"

"Clueless And Dramatic"

"Sure Is Fun"

"Daylight"

"This Is A Warning"

"The Saints Of Violence And Innuendo"

"Army Of The Underappreciated"

"Delete"

"What You Wanted"

Shinedown have announced a new string of US tour dates in support of Planet Zero. Support on the trek will come from Jelly Roll and Jon Harvie. Tickets on sale shinedown.com.

Dates:

September

3 - Azura Amphitheater - Bonner Springs, KS *

5 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO *

9 - The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA *

10 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ *

11 - Waterfront Music Pavilion - Camden, NJ *

13 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA *

14 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY *

16 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH *

17 - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY *

18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - Virginia Beach, VA *

20 - Darien Lakes Amphitheater - Darien, NY *

21 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI *

23 - Louder Than Life Festival 2022 - Kentucky State Fair & Exposition Center - Louisville, KY

26 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC *

30 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX *

October

1 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX *

2 - Heb Center - Cedar Park, TX *

5 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM *

7 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ *

8 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA *

9 - Monster Energy Aftershock 2022 - Discovery Park - Sacramento, CA

* with Jelly Roll and John Harvie

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)