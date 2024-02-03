SHINEDOWN Releases "A Symptom Of Being Human (Live)"

American rock band Shinedown checks in with the following update: "This week has us reminiscing on The Revolutions Live Tour! We miss feeling that energy and connection in the venue. With that being said, we dropped a live audio version of 'A Symptom Of Being Human' so we can all relive the final show of this tour together."

"A Symptom Of Being Human (Live)" is available now at this location.

In the video below, Brent Smith of Shinedown sat down with Rob Herrera in Los Angeles for an in-depth interview on the creative process for “A Symptom of Being Human”, recording “Sound Of Madness” with Rob Cavallo, and their new global signing.

Shinedown's next concert is June 8th in Clinton, Iowa at Tailgate N' Tallboys 2024.

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)