SHINEDOWN Shares "A Symptom Of Being Human” Acoustic Version

Shinedown is breathing new life into "A Symptom Of Being Human", a song from their 2022 album, Planet Zero, by releasing an unplugged version.

Accroding to the band, "'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a song that we feel so deeply connected to. In an effort to honor it we just dropped a brand new, stripped-back acoustic rendition. 'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a reminder that we’re all writing our own stories and that’s what makes us human."

In live news, Shinedown have announced a string of US dates in September and October, with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway

12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest

16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October

3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)