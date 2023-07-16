SHINEDOWN Shares "A Symptom Of Being Human” Acoustic Version
July 16, 2023, an hour ago
Shinedown is breathing new life into "A Symptom Of Being Human", a song from their 2022 album, Planet Zero, by releasing an unplugged version.
Accroding to the band, "'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a song that we feel so deeply connected to. In an effort to honor it we just dropped a brand new, stripped-back acoustic rendition. 'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a reminder that we’re all writing our own stories and that’s what makes us human."
In live news, Shinedown have announced a string of US dates in September and October, with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Tickets are on sale now.
Tour dates:
September
3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway
12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest
16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
October
3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center
8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)