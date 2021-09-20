SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Smith & Myers - comprised of Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers - are hitting the road with special guests JR Moore and Zack Mack. Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday, September 22 at 10 AM local, and general on-sales start Friday, September 24 at 10 AM local time at smithandmyersmusic.com. Confirmed shows are as listed:

November

30 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland

December

1 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

3 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

4 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA

5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

8 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

9 - New York, NY - Town Hall

11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

12 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

16 - Chicago, IL - Radius

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 - Cincinnati, OH - Icon Music Center

Check out the official video for "Bad At Love" by Smith & Myers, which premiered in June 2021.