SHINEDOWN - SMITH & MYERS Announce Fall 2021 Tour Dates
September 20, 2021, 56 minutes ago
Smith & Myers - comprised of Shinedown vocalist Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers - are hitting the road with special guests JR Moore and Zack Mack. Ticket pre-sales start Wednesday, September 22 at 10 AM local, and general on-sales start Friday, September 24 at 10 AM local time at smithandmyersmusic.com. Confirmed shows are as listed:
November
30 - Memphis, TN - The Soundstage at Graceland
December
1 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
3 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
4 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVA
5 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
8 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
9 - New York, NY - Town Hall
11 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
12 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues
16 - Chicago, IL - Radius
17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
18 - Cincinnati, OH - Icon Music Center
Check out the official video for "Bad At Love" by Smith & Myers, which premiered in June 2021.