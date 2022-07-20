SHINEDOWN To Perform For SiriusXM In Asheville, North Carolina

SiriusXM announced today that multi-platinum, chart-topping band, Shinedown, will play a special invitation-only concert as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series presented by American Express. The intimate performance for SiriusXM subscribers will take place at The Orange Peel in Asheville, NC on Thursday, August 25.

The special concert will feature Shinedown performing songs from their brand new acclaimed album Planet Zero, including the soaring anthem and current single "Daylight," and lead single and title track "Planet Zero", as well as many of their biggest hits such as “Sound of Madness,” “Second Chance” and “Cut The Cord.” An incisive look at divisive societal forces alongside a message of hope, perseverance, and empathy, Planet Zero, out now on Atlantic Records, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart and at #1 on 6 other charts including Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, and Top Alternative Albums Charts.

Shinedown’s Small Stage Series concert will premiere on the band’s exclusive limited-run SiriusXM music channel Shinedown Radio on Friday, August 26 at 8 PM, ET and on the SXM App.

Shinedown Radio will delve into the band’s 20-year music career, providing insight behind their greatest hits as well as their new album. The channel will also spotlight other artists that the band has toured with including Halestorm, Highly Suspect and Jelly Roll, as well as artists who influenced Shinedown including Soundgarden, Iron Maiden, Prince and more.

The exclusive channel will launch on Friday, August 26 and run through Friday, September 23 on the SXM App. Shinedown Radio will also be available on SiriusXM radios (ch. 37) on Friday, August 26 through Monday, August 29. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM’s audio trials and most popular plans.

For information on how to attend SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series featuring Shinedown, head here.