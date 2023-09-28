SHINEDOWN Vocalist BRENT SMITH - "We're A Band That's Been Talking About Mental Health For The Better Part Of Two Decades"

Shinedown singer Brent Smith recently appeared on Audacy Check In, hosted by Jason Bailey, and talked about the meaning behind the song “A Symptom Of Being Human”, touring with Papa Roach and Spiritbox, how their acoustic set at Blue Ridge Rock Festival happened, and more. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

Brent on “A Symptom Of Being Human” and talking about mental health: “It's a very interesting song because it's also a part of a very interesting record. You know, Planet Zero, the album was written in the midst of a pandemic when people were just confused and afraid and scared, and kind of didn't know what tomorrow was gonna bring and what have you. So like, when we finally got into the room together during that time, I think the biggest focus that I looked at and the band looked at was how do we present something that is pure awareness of the fact that listen, we're all human beings and we're all a work in progress, and we're a band that's been talking about mental health for the better part of two decades before it was necessarily in the media, or that it was in you know, certain headlines and what have you. And thankfully, now it's talked about much more. And ‘A Symptom Of Being Human’ is exactly that.”

This past summer, Shinedown gave new life to "A Symptom Of Being Human", a song from their 2022 album, Planet Zero, by releasing an unplugged version.

According to the band, "'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a song that we feel so deeply connected to. In an effort to honor it we just dropped a brand new, stripped-back acoustic rendition. 'A Symptom Of Being Human' is a reminder that we’re all writing our own stories and that’s what makes us human."

Here's the original video for "A Symptom Of Being Human", which has been viewed 3.4 million times on YouTube:

In live news, Shinedown is currently on tour across The United States with special guests Papa Roach and Spiritbox. Remaining dates are as listed:

September

29 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater

30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October

3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

(Photo - Sanjay Parikh)