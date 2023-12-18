SHINING Vocalist NIKLAS KVARFORTH's "When Prozac No Longer Helps" 2024 Hardcover Book Available For Pre-Order

On February 28, Shining Legions will be releasing the sixth edition of When Prozac No Longer Helps in 2024. This book contains the compiled lyrics of Shining’s genius mastermind, Niklas Kvarforth.

A message states: "Apart from a completely next visual approach, courtesy of Shining member Tuomas Tahvanainen, the new lyrics of the recently released "Shining" album as well as additional prose written by Niklas Kvarforth for the Høstsol album and a few other unmentionables are added to the already impressive array of almost three decades of the authors anti-humanitarian work. Kvarforth also provided a brand new foreword, and believe it or not, the first ever thank you list which is just as inspirational as it is unexpected."

Pre-order your copy and Niklas will personally dedicate yours by name with his signature. The first 1,000 copies are hand-numbered in blood.

Over the years, printed editions of "Prozac" have been translated into German, French, Spanish, and Turkish. A huge hit with fans, "Prozac" has sold an incredible number of copies.

(Photo - Claudio Marino)