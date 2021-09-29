SHOCK WAVE Sign With Xtreem Music For Release Of Force Ethics Album

Spanish thrashers Shock Wave have signed with Xtreem Music for the release of their first full album entitled Force Ethics. The album will be released through Xtreem Music on CD and Digital formats on November 4.

Formed in 1987 and until 1992, Shock Wave recorded a demo in '91 as well as offered several shows around the island. Following its split-up, members formed bands such as Unbounded Terror, Golgotha, Helevorn and Firesword. In 2005 and 2015 there were attempts to reform the band, but it was not until 2020 when the right circumstances arose for it and in December of that same year, they released their self-produced mini-CD The Omega Communion.

After presenting the current line-up of the band on stage, Shock Wave began to write more material, already for a complete album, which was recorded during the first half of 2021 and this led them to sign for Xtreem Music, who will be in charge of releasing Force Ethics in November.

Tracklisting:

“Immune To Voodoo”

“From Nothingness To Misery”

“Endless Ammunition”

“Second To None”

“Never Unplugged”

“Vegan Predator”

“Fabulous X-25 Thunder Lion Attack”

“T.T.H.S.”

“Rubbish Under The Carpet”

“Marble Skin”

“Anger Is For Amateurs”

