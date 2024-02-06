SHOCK WITHDRAWAL Share New Track “Built To Suffer”

Death metal trio Shock Withdrawal will issue their debut full-length The Dismal Advance on March 15, 2024, on Brutal Panda Records. Today, the band shares its new song “Built To Suffer”.

The “Built To Suffer” video features live footage from the band’s first live performance last year at Saint Vitus Bar with GridLink. A film by Maximum Volume Silence.

Mixed/mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Tomb Mold), 'The Dismal Advance' is a 21 minute high-BPM, trauma feedback loop of non-stop shredding, blastbeat precision, and feral sonic volatility that sharply executes a superb balance of riffs, groove and masterful instrumentation. Replete with nihilistic lyrics and post-apocalyptic imagery, 'The Dismal Advance' is a stark reminder that hell can be a place on earth... and some of us live in it.

About the album, vocalist Mitchell Luna had this to say:

"Writing this album was an absolute challenge, as we are all spread out throughout different parts of the country, but I am beyond happy with the end result! It's a mix of death metal, grind, and hardcore, and a vast improvement from the EP we put out in 2022.

"We went the DIY route and recorded the album ourselves with the help of some good friends, and then handed it off to Arthur Rizk so he can work his magic in the mixing/mastering department.

"It's 21 minutes. No fucking filler. Bleak and painful, yet grounded in reality.

"Thanks to anyone who listens! Blastbeats forever!"

Shock Withdrawal recently played their first live show with GridLink at Saint Vitus.

Tracklisting:

“Constant Fear Of Annihilation”

“Sullen”

“Autonomian”

“Built To Suffer”

“The Dismal Advance”

“Oblivion Seeker”

“Unfit For The World”

“Resentment”

“Nightmare Conduit”

“The Luxury Of Accepting Failure”

“Pain Absorption Threshold”

“Misery Calibration”

“No Closure”

“Built To Suffer” video:

Shock Withdrawal are:

Nick Emde: Guitar/bass

Jono Garrett: Drums

Mitchell Luna: Vocals