SHOCK WITHDRAWAL Share New Track “No Closure”

Death metal trio Shock Withdrawal will issue their debut full-length The Dismal Advance next week on March 15, 2024, via Brutal Panda Records. Today, the band shares “No Closure”, the closing track on the album.

Additionally, Shock Withdrawal will be hosting a free Bandcamp listening party for The Dismal Advance next week on Wednesday, March 13 at 7 PM EST. Chat with the band while listening to the uncompromising death metal trio's debut album The Dismal Advance before its official release.

Mixed / mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Tomb Mold), The Dismal Advance is a 21 minute high-BPM, trauma feedback loop of non-stop shredding, blastbeat precision, and feral sonic volatility that sharply executes a superb balance of riffs, groove and masterful instrumentation. Replete with nihilistic lyrics and post-apocalyptic imagery, The Dismal Advance is a stark reminder that hell can be a place on earth... and some of us live in it.

About the album, vocalist Mitchell Luna had this to say: "Writing this album was an absolute challenge, as we are all spread out throughout different parts of the country, but I am beyond happy with the end result! It's a mix of death metal, grind, and hardcore, and a vast improvement from the EP we put out in 2022. We went the DIY route and recorded the album ourselves with the help of some good friends, and then handed it off to Arthur Rizk so he can work his magic in the mixing/mastering department. It's 21 minutes. No fucking filler. Bleak and painful, yet grounded in reality. Thanks to anyone who listens! Blastbeats forever!"

Tracklisting:

“Constant Fear Of Annihilation”

“Sullen”

“Autonomian”

“Built To Suffer”

“The Dismal Advance”

“Oblivion Seeker”

“Unfit For The World”

“Resentment”

“Nightmare Conduit”

“The Luxury Of Accepting Failure”

“Pain Absorption Threshold”

“Misery Calibration”

“No Closure”

"No Closure":

"The Dismal Advance":

"Built To Suffer":

"Oblivion Seeker":

For further details, follow Shock Withdrawal on Facebook.