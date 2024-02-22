SHOCK WITHDRAWAL Shares Title Track For New Album, The Dismal Advance

Today, less than one month before the release of their debut full-length album, The Dismal Advance, death metal trio Shock Withdrawal shares the title track. Listen to “The Dismal Advance” below ﻿and on all streaming services here. The album is out March 15th via Brutal Panda Records.

Commenting on the single, vocalist Mitchell Luna had this to say: "It’s a song about watching someone you love die and trying to cope with loss. Life feels like a series of chaotic randomized events. I don’t believe in the 'everything happens for a reason' mantra, things just happen. There was no sort of positive silver lining out of my best friend dying of cancer. I wrote the lyrics for this song about that experience. Being in that moment, in that hospice. Reflecting on the good times, the bad times, and the things you wish you could have done differently. Anyhow, If he was still around, he’d give me a hard time for being so dramatic lol. This one is dedicated to Kristopher Alan Pabon."

Mixed / mastered by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Cavalera Conspiracy, Tomb Mold), The Dismal Advance is a 21 minute high-BPM, trauma feedback loop of non-stop shredding, blastbeat precision, and feral sonic volatility that sharply executes a superb balance of riffs, groove and masterful instrumentation. Replete with nihilistic lyrics and post-apocalyptic imagery, The Dismal Advance is a stark reminder that hell can be a place on earth... and some of us live in it.

About the album, vocalist Mitchell Luna had this to say: "Writing this album was an absolute challenge, as we are all spread out throughout different parts of the country, but I am beyond happy with the end result! It's a mix of death metal, grind, and hardcore, and a vast improvement from the EP we put out in 2022. We went the DIY route and recorded the album ourselves with the help of some good friends, and then handed it off to Arthur Rizk so he can work his magic in the mixing/mastering department. It's 21 minutes. No fucking filler. Bleak and painful, yet grounded in reality. Thanks to anyone who listens! Blastbeats forever!"

Tracklisting:

“Constant Fear Of Annihilation”

“Sullen”

“Autonomian”

“Built To Suffer”

“The Dismal Advance”

“Oblivion Seeker”

“Unfit For The World”

“Resentment”

“Nightmare Conduit”

“The Luxury Of Accepting Failure”

“Pain Absorption Threshold”

“Misery Calibration”

“No Closure”

