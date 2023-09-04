SHORES OF NULL Release Video For “Darkness Won’t Take Me”

The Loss Of Beauty is Shores Of Null’s fourth album and follows the acclaimed Beyond The Shores (On Death And Dying), unanimously considered by fans and critics as one of the doom metal gems of recent years. The lyrics celebrate beauty in imperfection and transience and are meant to be an invitation to seek beauty in little things, especially those unexpected and ephemeral.

Today, the band presents their latest music video in support of this release, “Darkness Won't Take Me”, which vocalist Davide Straccione details:

“While I was collecting ideas for the album’s lyrics, I remember having a chat with Martina of Sanda Movies about possible topics, starting from visual ideas. Martina knows us very well, in fact, she contributed since our first album to create our visual identity through the videos she made for us. She showed me a painting by the Italian artist Verdirosi, portraying an old man, tired and hunchback, pulling a barrow with the grim reaper patiently sitting on it, and immediately connected with that vision. I imagined a man that had lived his life to the fullest, his time has come but he’s holding back death for a little longer ‘cause he’s so attached to life. He will leave this world on his own terms, and without regrets.”

The band goes on to share that stylistically, The Loss Of Beauty continues along the sulcus set forth by Quiescence and Black Drapes For Tomorrow, its melancholic dark metal with a wide range of influences, from gothic metal to doom metal and melodic black/death metal, with frequent use of vocal harmonies and deep growls. The lyrics celebrate beauty in imperfection and transience and are meant to be an invitation to seek beauty in little things, especially those unexpected and ephemeral.

The album consists of 13 songs, while the LP version only contains 11, the two extra tracks are bonus tracks that can be found on the CD version as well as on the streaming platforms. Dark and heavy, tinged with feelings of despair and melancholy, The Loss Of Beauty was released on March 24, 2023, and is recommended for fans of Swallow The Sun, Borknagar, and Paradise Lost. Order The Loss Beauty this location.

In additional news, the band will perform at various European Festivals this coming fall along with plans for an Italian Winter Tour to be announced at a later date.

Dates:

September

9 – Rieti, Italy – Summer Metal Festival

30 – Bucharest, Romania – Metal Gates

November

4 – Helsinki, Finland – Fall Fest

December

9 – Pescara, Italy – Scumm

January

13 – Bari, Italy – Metal Symposium

March

1 – Torino, Italy – Ziggy

2 – Mantova, Italy – The Academy

15 – Perugia, Italy – Rework

16 – Milano, Italy – Slaughter